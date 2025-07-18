Hāna teen suffers critical, life-threatening injuries in fall from ATV

A teen from Hāna, Maui was airlifted to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical, life-threatening condition after suffering injuries in a fall from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. on July 17, 2025, in a parking lot located at 4111 Hāna Highway in East Maui.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 16-year-old boy from Hāna was operating a white Kawasaki Bayou 250 ATV while traveling westbound within the parking area, carrying two additional male passengers, both 15 years old from Hāna. While executing a right turn, one of the passengers—who was seated on the rear cargo rack—fell from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The injured teen was transported to the Hāna Medical Clinic and subsequently airlifted to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say that at the time of the incident, none of the individuals on the ATV were wearing helmets.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and/or drugs is not considered a contributing factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.