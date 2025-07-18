Lahaina to host HCRA State Canoe Championship Regatta on Aug. 2

A view of the mass of humanity at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park in West Maui at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association state regatta in 2017, the last time the event was held on the Valley Isle. (PC: Amanda Cooper)

The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, in partnership with the Maui County Hawaiian Canoe Association, will host the 2025 HCRA State Championship Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park in Lahaina.

Opening ceremonies will start at 7:15 a.m., and the first race takes the water at 8 a.m.

Parking is located at the Lahaina Civic Center’s upper parking lot, and free shuttles will be available from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between the beach and back. Additional parking may be available at the Kaiser Permanente parking lot located just outside the Hyatt Regency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The regatta will feature more than 30 hand-carved koa canoes with representation from each island in Hawaiʻi. Craft and food vendors from Maui, as well as from the other islands, will be sharing their locally made food, gifts and crafts. HCRA will also be selling its event merchandise such as T-shirts, rash guards, hats and more.

Organizers are encouraging early arrival due to high traffic volume expected in the area. No left turns into Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park will be permitted on race day. Traffic may also be impacted by ongoing wildfire debris transport from Olowalu to Puʻunēnē and general roadway use.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will include canoe racing, local culture, food and crafts. More information is available at www.hcrapaddler.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HCRA expressed appreciation to Mayor Richard Bissen, the County of Maui, the Maui Police Department, the state Department of Transportation, the Lahaina community, volunteers and businesses for supporting the 2025 Championship Regatta.