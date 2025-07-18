Maui Gold Pineapple and Amazon Air team up in ‘game-changing deal’ to boost Hawaiʻi’s economy

Maui Gold pineapple ripens is an Upcountry field. PC: Maui Gold Pineapple

A new partnership between Maui Gold Pineapple and Amazon Air is being called a “game-changer” for Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry, providing a direct, fast and cost-effective shipping solution to the continental United States. Beginning with a test shipment early this month, the collaboration has already slashed freight costs by up to 60% and opened up new markets for the island’s famous fruit.

The initiative was sparked by Oʻahu state Sen. Glenn Wakai, majority floor leader and vice chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. Wakai approached Amazon after learning its cargo planes were returning to the Mainland empty after delivering goods to the islands.

Hawaiʻi Sen. Glenn Wakai. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

“I asked what they take back to the Mainland? The response was ‘nothing,’” Wakai said. “At that point, I started asking if they would be willing to return with locally grown or manufactured products. Amazon asked me to give them some time to take care of all the cargo logistics.”

After months of planning and a key meeting in April with the state Department of Agriculture, the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau, Maui Gold and Amazon, the partnership was formalized.

For Maui Gold Pineapple, the deal is a logistical and financial breakthrough. Prior to this, the company’s primary option for Mainland shipping was traditional sea freight, which could take up to a week — too cost prohibitive and slow for a perishable product.

Maui Gold said the shipping option limited its ability to serve specialty grocery stores and restaurants outside of the islands.

“With Amazon Air Cargo, we’ve reduced our shipping times from several days to just one or two,” said John White, chief executive officer of the Maui Gold Pineapple. “That speed helps us maintain freshness, reduce waste and expand during peak harvest.”

With air transport, per pound shipping costs have been reduced 40% to 60%, translating to $6,600 in reduced freight costs for a 10,000-pound shipment, according to Maui Gold. The reduced time also means access to wholesale markets that had been out of reach.

Currently, the company ships between four to eight pallets of fresh pineapples per week, totaling around 10,000 pounds, with the new partnership. While the first test shipment went to Ontario, Calif., the partnership has since expanded to include Portland, Ore., and Chicago, with plans to begin shipments to New Orleans.

Each pallet contains 50 cases, and each case weighs approximately 25 pounds, totaling around 10,000 pounds per week.

“We’re just getting started, and we anticipate this volume will grow as we expand distribution and build relationships with specialty grocery stores, restaurants, and regional wholesalers on the continent,” Maui Gold said.

The partnership’s impact extends beyond pineapples with profound implications for cargo between the remote Hawaiian Islands and the US Mainland. As Wakai sees it, this model could be replicated for other local products.

“We started with pineapples, but I anticipate expanding into many more products, such as ukuleles, aloha shirts and local baked cookies,” he said. “Cheaper and faster access to Mainland markets is a monumental step in diversifying the local economy.”



















For consumers, the benefit is simple: a superior product. With transit times as short as one to two days, the pineapples arrive at their peak ripeness and flavor.

“Whether you’re buying from a specialty grocery store or enjoying it at a restaurant, you’ll be tasting Maui Gold as if it was just picked from the field, because it will have been,” Wakai said.

“It also means more people across the US will be able to experience the distinct sweetness and quality that makes Maui Gold Pineapple so special.”

“This is a win for Hawai‘i’s small business community,” said Tambara Garrick, chief marketing officer of Maui Gold Pineapple. “We’re proud to help show how innovative collaborations like this can strengthen our state’s economy and agricultural future.”