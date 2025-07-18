Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A mixed southerly swell will provide average surf along south facing shores through early Saturday. A new small, long-period southwest swell will fill in slowly Saturday, peak over the weekend, then decline slowly through early next week.
Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trade winds before declining slightly over the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com