Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.6 feet 03:43 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 06:32 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 03:15 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:49 AM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mixed southerly swell will provide average surf along south facing shores through early Saturday. A new small, long-period southwest swell will fill in slowly Saturday, peak over the weekend, then decline slowly through early next week.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trade winds before declining slightly over the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.