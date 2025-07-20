Kahului, statewide rallies to celebrate 35 years of Americans with Disabilities Act

File Photo (2021): Cars drive through Kahului, passing and honking their horns at a rally. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

The Maui community will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a rally coordinated in Kahului on Friday, July 25.

Signed into law on July 26, 1990, the ADA is a landmark civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and guarantees equal access to employment, education, transportation, public accommodations and government services.

The anniversary is being observed statewide, with events slated in all counties, organized by the ADA 35th Anniversary Planning Committee.

The committee comprises the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Disability and Communication Access Board, Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Executive Office on Aging, Hawai‘i Department of Human Services – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation – Statewide Independent Living Council of Hawai‘i, and Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawai‘i.

These rallies honor the legacy of the disability rights movement and the decades of advocacy led by people with disabilities for full inclusion, independence, equal access and quality of life.

They will be held at the following times and locations:

Maui (register here)

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

275 West Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului

10 a.m.-noon



O‘ahu

Hawai‘i State Capitol Rotunda

415 South Beretania St., Honolulu

9-11 a.m.



Hawai‘i Island (East)

Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields

744 Kamehameha Avenue, Hilo

10-11 a.m.



Hawai‘i Island (West)

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway & Henry Street

75-971 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona

9-11 a.m.



Kaua‘i

Historic County Lawn

4396 Rice Street, Līhu‘e

9:30-11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the Disability and Communication Access Board at 808-586-8121 or email dcab@doh.hawaii.gov.

Visit https://independentlivinghawaii.org/ADA35 for details about the statewide rally.