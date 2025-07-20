Kahului, statewide rallies to celebrate 35 years of Americans with Disabilities Act
The Maui community will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a rally coordinated in Kahului on Friday, July 25.
Signed into law on July 26, 1990, the ADA is a landmark civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and guarantees equal access to employment, education, transportation, public accommodations and government services.
The anniversary is being observed statewide, with events slated in all counties, organized by the ADA 35th Anniversary Planning Committee.
The committee comprises the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Disability and Communication Access Board, Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Executive Office on Aging, Hawai‘i Department of Human Services – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation – Statewide Independent Living Council of Hawai‘i, and Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawai‘i.
These rallies honor the legacy of the disability rights movement and the decades of advocacy led by people with disabilities for full inclusion, independence, equal access and quality of life.
They will be held at the following times and locations:
Maui (register here)
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
275 West Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului
10 a.m.-noon
O‘ahu
Hawai‘i State Capitol Rotunda
415 South Beretania St., Honolulu
9-11 a.m.
Hawai‘i Island (East)
Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields
744 Kamehameha Avenue, Hilo
10-11 a.m.
Hawai‘i Island (West)
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway & Henry Street
75-971 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona
9-11 a.m.
Kaua‘i
Historic County Lawn
4396 Rice Street, Līhu‘e
9:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact the Disability and Communication Access Board at 808-586-8121 or email dcab@doh.hawaii.gov.
Visit https://independentlivinghawaii.org/ADA35 for details about the statewide rally.