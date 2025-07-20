Maui Surf Forecast for July 21, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 05:14 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small south and southwest swells will keep small surf along south facing shores through the week with a long period boost around Wednesday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD