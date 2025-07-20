Neighbor island students participate in medical training program at JABSOM

Neighbor Island Medical Scholars Program students pose for a photo. The training took place at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. (Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii)

The University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed nine high school students last week for a program aimed at training future physicians from Hawaiʻi’s neighbor islands.

The Neighbor Island Medical Scholars Program, a joint program with Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, gives students the opportunity to attend the Medical Diagnosis and Treatment program — a week-long, hands-on experience at JABSOM on Oʻahu.

Following the program, students return to their home islands to shadow local Kaiser Permanente physicians and other health care partners in their own communities, gaining real-world exposure to clinical care while applying what they’ve learned in the classroom.

“Having these bright and motivated students on our campus last week was incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Jill Omori, director of the Office of Medical Education, JABSOM. “For the students to have the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned (…) in a real clinical setting with physicians from Kaiser Permanente is truly invaluable in nurturing their growth and commitment to health care careers.”

Among this year’s participants was Nea Portillo, a student at Kīhei Charter School on Maui, who said the recent Maui wildfires inspired her to work in health care.

“After seeing how my community was impacted (by the Maui wildfires) and knowing that there is a great need for more people to serve in our health care industry, it makes me want to step up and help fill a role,” Portillo said. “That way, if our community is ever in a crisis moment in the future, I want to be able to help take care of our community.”

Colten Clarke, a 16-year-old student from Kealakehe High School on Hawaiʻi Island, said the program gave him early experience in the medical field.

“I love getting to actually do what I’m learning in school, what I’m interested in and getting awesome hands-on experience,” Clarke said. “I can’t express how awesome it is that I’m getting to do what I want to do at only 16 years old.”

Now in its third year, the Neighbor Island Medical Scholars Program aims to inspire local students to pursue careers in medicine and return home to care for their communities.

Kaiser Permanente and JABSOM expressed appreciation to the Neighbor Island Medical Scholars Program student leadership board — Ryan Keliʻi Shontel, Ph.D., Kennedy-Kainoa Tamashiro, Zoey Simmons and Josh Ooka — for their leadership and commitment to mentoring the next generation of health care professionals.