West Maui Rotary clubs join forces for school supply drive next weekend

Members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset collected school supplies and funds in 2024. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

Lahaina Rotary clubs will collect school supplies and funds for children in need on July 26 and 27. The collection effort will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the entrance to the Lahaina Cannery Mall next to Longs Drugs.

Saturday, July 26 – Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will collect supplies and funds for students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Hāna Elementary Schools.

– Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will collect supplies and funds for students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Hāna Elementary Schools. Sunday, July 27 – Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise will collect supplies and funds for students at Kamehameha III Elementary School.

Contributors for the Lahaina Sunset drive can also donate supplies using this Amazon link.

According to Rotary Maui Resource Team Leader Joanne Laird, this is the 18th consecutive year of Rotary-sponsored school supply drives on Maui.

“Members of the two Rotary Clubs of West Maui are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in need,” Laird said. “We are grateful for the support of the management of the Lahaina Cannery Mall to allow our clubs to host these two days of collections for our keiki.”

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise collected school supplies and funds in 2024. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

The school supplies drives are community service projects sponsored by the 10 Rotary clubs on Maui. Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders.

For more information about the West Maui Rotary Clubs contact Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com