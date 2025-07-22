Rotary Clubs set to conduct islandwide food drive for the Maui Food Bank
In collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Food Bank statewide, eight Maui Rotary clubs will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Maui Food Bank. The drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2. Donations of food and funds will support families, seniors with fixed incomes and single parents who use Maui Food Bank services.
Sites and sponsoring clubs are:
- Safeway Hoʻokele: Rotary Clubs of Kahului and Upcountry Maui
- Safeway Kīhei: Rotary Clubs of Kīhei Wailea and Kīhei Wailea Satellite
- Safeway Lahaina: Rotary Clubs of Lahaina Sunrise and Lahaina Sunset
- Safeway Maui Lani: Rotary Club of Wailuku
- Walmart: Eco Rotary Club of Maui
Direct donations can be made at https://mauifoodbank.org/event/food-drive-day/
Rotary is a leadership organization composed of local business, professional and civic leaders. Club members meet regularly to foster relationships, form collaborations and effectively contribute to community initiatives. For additional information regarding the Maui Rotary Clubs, contact Maui Resource Team leader Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.