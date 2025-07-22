Rotary Clubs set to conduct islandwide food drive for the Maui Food Bank

Rylan Morris, 8, and Max Morris, 4, (left) make donations to the 2024 Food Drive sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. In photo at right, Susan Baylosis (left) provides food donations to helper Kana Okazaki and his father, Maui Rotary club member, Kit Okazaki, at the 2024 Food Drive sponsored by the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui. Courtesy photos

In collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Food Bank statewide, eight Maui Rotary clubs will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Maui Food Bank. The drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2. Donations of food and funds will support families, seniors with fixed incomes and single parents who use Maui Food Bank services.

Sites and sponsoring clubs are:

Safeway Hoʻokele: Rotary Clubs of Kahului and Upcountry Maui

Safeway Kīhei: Rotary Clubs of Kīhei Wailea and Kīhei Wailea Satellite

Safeway Lahaina: Rotary Clubs of Lahaina Sunrise and Lahaina Sunset

Safeway Maui Lani: Rotary Club of Wailuku

Walmart: Eco Rotary Club of Maui

Direct donations can be made at https://mauifoodbank.org/event/food-drive-day/

Rotary is a leadership organization composed of local business, professional and civic leaders. Club members meet regularly to foster relationships, form collaborations and effectively contribute to community initiatives. For additional information regarding the Maui Rotary Clubs, contact Maui Resource Team leader Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.