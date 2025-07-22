Maui News

Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations to hold consultation session tonight

July 22, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations will hold an online meeting tonight. PC: Website screen grab

The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations will hold a consultation session beginning at 6 p.m. today regarding successor eligibility for Hawaiian homestead property to beneficiary heirs, children and grandchildren.

To join the mokupuni meeting via Zoom, click here.

The question is whether eligibility of successors and heirs should be lowered from one quarter blood quantum to one 32nd?

The council’s consultations are hosted to compile the experience, insights and perspectives of Homestead Beneficiary Association leaders and other interested individuals.

To submit comments, send email to policy@hawaiianhomesteads.org.

