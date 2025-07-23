Aurum Maui opens at The Shops at Wailea

The dining room of the new Aurum Maui restaurant welcomes guests at The Shops of Wailea. PC: Pacific Dream Photography

Aurum Maui, a new “refined yet approachable” new American dining restaurant led by Chef Taylor Ponte and General Manager Natasha Ponte, has opened at The Shops at Wailea. The Pontes are partners in this new restaurant venture, according to Destination Hospitality Group.

“Born and raised on Maui, the Pontes infuse the Aurum brand with deep local insight and a shared passion for hospitality,” an announcement says. “The restaurant’s menu offers a globally inspired interpretation of New American cuisine, celebrating Maui’s diverse culinary heritage with the island’s freshest ingredients. Guided by principles of sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, Aurum Maui reflects a genuine respect for local culture and community.”

“Bringing Aurum to Maui marks a bold evolution in our mission to craft extraordinary dining experiences in iconic destinations,” said Phillips Armstrong, chief executive officer and founder of Destination Hospitality Group. “Through our partnership with Taylor and Natasha, we’re delivering the Aurum brand with authenticity and purpose, while contributing to the evolution of Maui’s dynamic culinary landscape.”



















Aurum Maui’s menu showcases “gold standard” dishes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Maui’s leading farms and fisheries – including Hua Momona Farms, Lopes Farm, Lapaʻau Farm, and Kona Kanpachi. Guests will also find a diverse selection of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan offerings.

Starters include Rosemary Parker House Rolls, Ahi Tataki, Loaded French Fries, Smoked Hawaiian Fish Dip, Fried Chicken, Kauaʻi Prawn Okonomiyaki, Hand-Rolled Ricotta Gnocchi, and Maui Meatballs. Guests can also enjoy Crispy Curried Cauliflower, Roasted Bone Marrow, Citrus Cured Crudo, Seafood Stew, and seasonal soups and salads.

Entrées showcase the best of land and sea, from the Paniolo Smash Burger and Pan-Seared Kanpachi to Oven-Roasted Simple Roots Chicken, Mushroom Campanelle Pasta, Lopes Farm Pork, and a signature Lobster Seafood Roll.

Desserts include Haʻikū Honey Ice Cream, Coconut Milk Panna Cotta, Apple Banana Cake, house-made cookies, and a variety of ice cream and sorbets. Golden Hour, the restaurant’s elevated Happy Hour, is offered daily from 3-5 p.m.

A dedicated keiki (children’s) menu ensures something for every member of the ‘ohana. Aurum Maui also offers a 10% kamaʻāina discount on à la carte food and beverages, excluding Happy Hour.

Aurum Maui emphasizes fresh, local sourcing through partnerships with top island farms and fisheries. Menus are built around seasonal produce, sustainable seafood, and whole-animal utilization, supporting both flavor and Maui’s agricultural heritage.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for my wife Natasha and I to bring a local lens to the Aurum experience,” said Taylor Ponte, chef partner of Aurum Maui. “We’re not only utilizing Hawaiʻi’s ingredients – we’re telling stories through them. Every dish reflects our roots, our growth and the richness of this place we call home.”