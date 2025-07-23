Carissa Moore’s ‘Riding Your Waves of Joy’ event launched; Aug. 1 deadline for applications

A screen grab from the Moore Aloha Foundation launch page.

Aug. 1 is the deadline to submit applications to a two-day, self-worth-building surfing event created by Hawai’i-native Carissa Moore – five-time World Surfing Champion and the first-ever Olympic Gold Medalist in surfing. The inaugural “Riding Your Waves of Joy: Building Self-Worth” will be held Aug. 30-31 at the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort.

The resort and the Moore Aloha Foundation are sponsoring the event for free for selected Mother-Daughter participants, ages 8 and older. The program aims to foster confidence, self-worth and an intergenerational connection. It’s also meant to preserve local culture and create meaningful, placed-based experiences.

To apply to participate in the event, mothers and daughters are invited to submit a short video (1–3 minutes) answering the following:

If you and your mom were a team, what would be your motto?

What is one thing you love doing together and why?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is available via the Moore Aloha Foundation. Applications are open now through Friday, Aug. 1. To learn more and submit, visit: https://www.moorealoha.com/2025-lahaina

Moore Aloha Charitable Foundation was founded by Moore, who has a simple vision: to share more love with the mission to support girls and women as they navigate the waves of mental health and wellness by educating, empowering and inspiring through sport, mentorship, community and culture.

“This will be our very first Mother-Daughter event, which is especially meaningful to me as a new mom,” Moore said. “It’s a beautiful opportunity to connect across generations, honor the women who raise us and celebrate the strength and softness we carry together. I’m so grateful to Outrigger for being such a thoughtful and supportive partner in bringing this vision to life.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This inaugural Mother-Daughter Weekend at Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort is a celebration of what makes Hawai‘i so special: the ties between generations, the healing power of the ocean, and the strength we find in community,” said Meghan Lee, director of sales and marketing at the resort. “It’s an honor to support Carissa’s shared vision and help create a space where the spirit of aloha can flourish.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event details:

When: Aug. 30–31, 2025

Aug. 30–31, 2025 Where: Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Lahaina, Maui

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Lahaina, Maui Cost: Free for selected participants

Free for selected participants Registration Deadline: Aug. 1, 2025

Event Highlights