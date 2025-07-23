Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization hosting webinars on wildfire-resistant building

An area of scorched land along Lahainaluna Road near Lahaina Intermediate School is shown on Aug. 13, 2023, five days after a wildfire started near Lahainaluna Road and ripped through the town. Photo courtesy: MFD

As rebuilding efforts continue nearly two years after the devastating Lahaina wildfires, the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) is hosting two free webinars to introduce a new resource: “Building for Wildfire Resilience in Hawaiʻi: Materials, Costs and Safer Choices.”

Developed in partnership with Headwaters Economics and its Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) program, this resource includes Hawai‘i-specific analysis of wildfire-resistant building materials, their estimated costs, and strategies for reducing a home’s vulnerability to wildfire.

“These webinars will highlight simple, affordable actions that both homeowners and builders can take,” said HWMO Co-Executive Director Nani Barretto. “While the content is especially relevant for those involved in wildfire response and recovery, we welcome participation from anyone working in housing, planning, funding, or community support.”

Mililani Mauka fire aerials, active burning, and water operations (Nov. 2, 2023) PC: DLNR

The webinars will be held on:



• Wednesday, July 30 at 9:00 AM – Register here

• Thursday, July 31 at 12:00 PM – Register here

“Broad participation will help strengthen our collective efforts toward safer rebuilding and a more wildfire-resistant future,” Barretto added.

