Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:28 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:22 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:40 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Pulses of background long period south and southwest swells will keep surf small surf along south facing shores into early next week. Back to back gale force lows east of New Zealand are expected to send a series of small, long period south swells that could begin to fill in late Tuesday and produce above average surf along south facing shores through the second half of next week. In addition tropical disturbances tracking south of the state from east to west Sunday into next week may also send a small, short to medium period south to southeast swells.

Small choppy surf along east facing shores will trend down slightly as winds locally and upstream ease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.