Pacific Whale Foundation’s 2025 virtual Race for Whales returns this September

Race for the Whales event banner. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

The Pacific Whale Foundation hosts “Race for Whales” on Sept. 1, a virtual endurance challenge supporting the organization’s vital programs in research, education, conservation and outreach. Whether you walk, run, bike, paddle, swim, or hike, every mile helps protect whales, dolphins and marine ecosystems.

This global, 100% virtual challenge invites ocean advocates of all ages, abilities and locations to complete 30 miles and raise at least $300 in support of PWF’s mission. That’s just 1% of the journey a humpback whale travels between its Alaska feeding grounds and Hawaiʻi breeding grounds.

Participants can sign up and join the PWF Race for Whales Strava club (invitation will be sent on Aug. 31) to start tracking your miles. Choose your activity – any trackable movement counts. Raise $300 or more by rallying donations from friends, family, classmates or co-workers. If you complete 30 miles by the end of September, you’ll earn an exclusive 2025 Race for Whales Medal.

Team captains are invited to amplify their impact. Become a Race for Whales captain by starting a team of friends, family, coworkers or classmates and lead your pod by motivating others to move and fundraise together. Captains help build community, raise awareness, and push their teams toward shared conservation goals.

You don’t have to race to make an impact — anyone can support Race for Whales by making a one-time donation. Every dollar raised helps fund Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect whales, dolphins and marine ecosystems.