Volunteer registration now open for 2026 edition of The Sentry

Sentry Tournament of Champions seeks volunteers for January’s event. Participants will have the chance to get up close with some of the PGA’s best. Photo Courtesy

The Sentry announced today that volunteer registration is now open for the 2026 event. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 8-11, 2026.

The Sentry volunteers help organize, coordinate, and manage the event in various capacities through the devotion of time, talent, and passion. For the past 27 years, this iconic Maui event has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of The Islands via 70-plus hours of television coverage across the globe to millions of viewers.

The dedication of volunteers makes The Sentry possible, not only as a world-class golf event, but as a meaningful way to give back to the Maui community. Every hour contributed helps generate impact dollars that support local nonprofits. Since 1999, through the collective efforts of volunteers, sponsors, resort and community partners, and fans, The Sentry has provided significant community impact for organizations across the Valley Isle, raising more than $9.7 million for charity.

For 2026, volunteers working three or more shifts will receive two golf shirts, a hat or visor, a commemorative tournament pin, and access to Volunteer Headquarters, where catered food and beverage options are available during the week. The Volunteer Appreciation Party returns featuring entertainment, food, drinks, and prizes. In addition to volunteer credentials allowing free admission when not on volunteer shift, The Sentry will provide one additional grounds ticket (Thursday-Sunday) for friends or family to enjoy the tournament. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of an incredible team while also enjoying The Sentry with those closest to you.

There are several committees for prospective volunteers to join, each offering a rewarding way to be a part of the tournament. Gallery Management plays a key role, being inside the ropes and right in the middle of the action, ensuring the best possible experience for players, caddies, and fans. Additional committee opportunities include ShotLink (both walking scorer and mobile spotter), On-Course and On-Road Transportation, Hospitality, Admissions, and Supply & Product Distribution.

Join an amazing team of community-minded people as The Sentry welcomes the PGA TOUR’s most accomplished players back to Maui by registering to volunteer here or visiting TheSentry.com/volunteer.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on TOUR. For more information about the 2026 event, visit TheSentry.com.