Central East Maui Little League players and coaches celebrate their victory in the West Region championship game Thursday in Nogales, Ariz. Courtesy photo

The Central East Maui Little League All-Stars won the West Region championship at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 level in Nogales, Ariz., on Thursday.

The win advances the Maui team to the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series in Livermore, Calif., Sunday through Aug. 3.

The CEMLL ran up a 7-0 record in the tournament while outscoring its opponents cumulatively 96-9. Central East Maui beat Scripps Ranch Little League of San Diego, Calif., 3-1 in the championship game on Thursday.

The team is made up of Brextyn Hong, Cam Kaneshiro, Gabriel Laloulu, Kamalei Leynes-Santos, Kolten Magno, Eassie “Kaiehu” Miller, Kanon Nakama, Gauge Pacheco, Jet Pontes, Hayden Takahashi, Kellen Takamura, Evan Tavares and Matthew Yang.

The same 13 players advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., last season, just the second team ever from Maui to do so at the traditional 11-12 age group World Series, joining a CEMLL team from 2019.