Gov. Green to attend NGA summer meeting in Colorado

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Colorado today (July 23) for the National Governors Association (NGA) 2025 Summer Meeting. He will participate in panel discussions with education experts, economists and business leaders.

As one of the NGA’s Public Health and Disaster Task Force co–chairs with Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Governor Green will facilitate a discussion with Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. The session will cover how potential change.s to federal health programs could affect states. He will return to Hawai‘i Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Lt. Gob Sylvia Luke will derve as acting Governor from the evening of July 23 until the afternoon of July 27.