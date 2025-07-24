Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:54 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:09 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:21 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South and southwest swells will keep surf above flat levels along south and west facing shores through the weekend. A series of small, long period south swells coming from New Zealand could begin to fill in late Tuesday and produce above average surf along south facing shores through the second half of next week. Tropical disturbances tracking south of the state from east to west Sunday into next week may also send a small, short to medium period south to southeast swells. Rough choppy east and southeast shore surf for Maui County and the Big Island will hold for the next couple of days due to active ITCZ and a band of breezy trades upstream associated with a weakening trough. Small choppy surf along east facing shores will trend down slightly along east facing shores elsewhere as trade winds ease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

