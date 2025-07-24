‘Plastic Free’ speaking event highlights Maui’s fight against marine debris

Volunteers help with a Pilikahakai Foundation cleanup at Kanahā Beach Park earlier this month. PC: Pilikahakai Foundation

Dr. Jenn Lynch, co-director of Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research, will speak during a free “Plastic Free” event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Maui Ocean Center in Mā‘alaea.

The event is part of the “Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series.” Lynch’s talk is titled “Tides of Impact: Culture, Science & Solutions to Plastic Pollution.” The aim is to provide attendees with critical insights into plastic pollution’s impacts on Hawai‘i’s coastal ecosystems and highlight innovative, science-based strategies to protect ocean health, according to an announcement.

“With each Cultures and Coastlines event, we continue our effort to bring culture and science together to address the challenges facing our oceans,” said Keolahou Hinau, executive director of Pilikahakai Foundation. “Through partnerships grounded in respect for Hawai‘i’s coastal ecosystems, we’re able to elevate voices like Dr. Lynch’s and share the knowledge and tools needed to mālama these places for generations to come.”

Lynch is a nationally recognized marine debris expert and research faculty member in marine environmental chemistry. She specializes in microplastics, ghost nets and toxic chemicals affecting local marine life.

“With over two decades of experience, she has advanced the science of plastic pollution by developing methods to trace its sources, impacts and movement across ocean environments,” the announcement says. “She also leads research on the effects of persistent pollutants on sea turtles and other marine species. Her work translates scientific discovery into practical solutions, empowering Maui’s communities to take informed action against marine debris.”

As part of its ongoing mission to promote sustainability and protect West Maui’s coastal resources, Pilikahakai Foundation launched the Cultures and Coastlines series to engage the community through educational outreach, hands-on conservation efforts and discussions highlighting the critical connection between cultural stewardship and environmental resilience. This collaborative initiative partners with Maui Ocean Center, Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, ‘Āina Momona and other community organizations to foster lasting change and protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources.

“Plastic pollution presents urgent challenges for both our environment and our communities, and Pilikahakai and its partners are providing accessible opportunities for in-depth conversations that connect people with the science behind ocean conservation,” said Kalaniua Ritte, executive director of ‘Āina Momona. “Dr. Lynch’s work transforms research into action, offering communities across Hawai‘i the knowledge and tools to better protect our ocean environments.”

Attendees can register for the event via Eventbrite or click here. The first 20 people to check in at the event will receive a complimentary eco tote bag from ʻĀina Momona.

To learn more about Pilikahakai Foundation and its work to protect Kā‘anapali Beach and strengthen coastal resilience in West Maui, visit www.pilikahakai.org. ​