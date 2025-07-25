Congressman Case to hold virtual ‘Tele-Talk Story’ on July 29

Hawaiʻi US Rep. Ed Case. PC: C-SPAN screen grab. File photo

Hawaiʻi US Rep. Ed Case will host a live virtual “Tele-Talk Story” event on Tuesday, according to an announcement. The event will be live-streamed on his Facebook page @repedcase and on his official website.

“It is critical to my representation of a very diverse district in Congress that I communicate openly and frequently with my over 700,000 constituents in all possible ways,” Case said. “My regular in-person and virtual live districtwide events, at which I report back from Congress, listen to concerns and guidance and answer questions, have been a central part of my connection with my district throughout my time on Capitol Hill.”

Since returning to Congress in 2019 representing Hawaiʻi’s First Congressional District (Honolulu from Makapu’u to Mililani and Kapolei), Case has held 55 live districtwide in-person and virtual Talk Story meetings with his constituents, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Case also served in Congress representing Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District (Windward, North Shore, West O’ahu and all other islands) from 2002 to 2007, during which he hosted 172 live in-person Talk Story community meetings throughout the islands in order to reach a far more dispersed constituency.

To broaden his 1st Congressional community outreach, Case also this year initiated his Walk Stories, in which he spends a week home from Capitol Hill randomly walking communities throughout his district, talking with his constituents where they live, work and play. He has completed two Walk Stories in various areas of O’ahu.

To join Case’s July 29th Tele-Talk Story, constituents can call during the Talk Story at (855) 274-9528 or go to https://case.house.gov/live/ or https://www.facebook.com/RepEdCase/ for a live broadcast or anytime during the Talk Story.