Free CRB workshop for Molokaʻi community set July 29

Coconut rhinoceros beetle. (Credit: CRB Response Hawaiʻi)

To build Molokaʻi’s capacity to detect and prevent the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), the County of Maui Department of Agriculture and CRB Response are holding a free workshop Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at One Ali‘i Park Pavilion, Kaunakakai.

While the training is open to the public, landscape professionals, grounds maintenance crews and farmers, along with anyone working in mulch, compost or palm materials, are encouraged to attend. The workshop will cover CRB (Oryctes rhinoceros) identification, early detection and survey methods, best management practices and control methods.

Registration is encouraged but not mandatory. To register for the in-person July 29 workshop, visit this form provided by Maui County.

To date, there have been no confirmed CRB detections on Molokaʻi, according to CRB Hawaiʻi. However, early detection and community participation are crucial for CRB prevention efforts.

Ag officials suggest examining compost and mulch piles for larvae and looking for bore holes and damaged palms. Any CRB sightings can be reported via phone at 643-PEST 808-643-7378 or internet at 643pest.org.

Oʻahu-based CRB Response is a grant-funded emergency program under the University of Hawaiʻi that uses education, detection and control efforts to protect Hawaiʻi from the invasive CRB.

For workshop questions, contact the County Department of Agriculture at agriculture@co.maui.hi.us or 808-270-8276 or CRB Response at info@crbhawaii.org.