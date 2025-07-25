Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 03:43 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:20 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:53 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small background S swell keeps surf from going flat along S shores through early next week. A storm force low E of New Zealand is will generate a moderate long period S swell that approaches or exceeds the High Surf Advisory treshold during its peak mid-to- late next week. Choppy surf along E facing shores will trend down into the weekend as winds ease locally and upstream. Flat to tiny surf expected along N facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

