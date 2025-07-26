Maui Arts & Entertainment

Call for entries: 23rd Richard Hoʻopiʻi and 4th Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey falsetto contests

July 26, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Antonio Robles of Wailuku, earned the championship title at the 22nd annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest. PC: courtesy

Festivals of Aloha invites talented falsetto singers from across Hawai‘i and beyond to compete in two celebrations of Hawaiian music and culture on Maui:

  • 23rd Annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest
  • 4th Annual Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest
    • The 4th Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest takes place on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the contest beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
    • Enter here: https://forms.gle/RegYZU5saBXTzeVe8
Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Kula, Maui. PC: Courtesy

Both contests honor the legacy and artistry of two of Maui’s most beloved musical treasures—Richard Hoʻopiʻi and Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey—while nurturing the next generation of falsetto performers.

Singers of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply and showcase their love and skill in Hawaiian falsetto singing—a treasured vocal tradition of our islands. Contestants will be judged on voice quality, technique, pronunciation and overall performance in honoring the legacy of Hawaiian mele.

Apply online at festivalsofaloha.com. Spaces are limited, and early applications are encouraged. For more information, email sfdhawaii@gmail.com or follow @FOAMauiNui on Instagram and on Facebook.com/FestivalsOfAloha.

