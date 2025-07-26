Maui County volleyball officials sought for upcoming high school volleyball season

Volleyball officials are being recruited for the upcoming high school volleyball season. Stock photo

Maui County Volleyball Officials, a non-profit organization, is recruiting officials for the upcoming high school volleyball seasons during the 2025-2026 school year.

No experience is necessary. Training and equipment will be provided. The first officials training session is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Seabury Hall in Makawao.

Games are scheduled for Tuesday through Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

An announcement says: “If you are interested in giving back to the volleyball community, our student athletes, and Maui County, (as well as making some extra cash) we’d love to have you join our team!”

For more information, scan the QR code below or contact Ke’van Dudoit at 808-250-5674.

