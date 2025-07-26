Maui Prep seeks performing arts educators

Maui Preparatory Academy courtesy photo.

Maui Preparatory Academy is seeking enthusiastic and creative educators to join its Lower School Performing Arts team. The school is currently hiring part-time Theater and Music teachers for grades K–5. They are looking for educators that are passionate about inspiring young learners through performance, music, movement and storytelling.

The position calls for candidates who can:

Teach engaging, age-appropriate music or theater classes

Lead student performances, concerts, and school events

Foster creativity, confidence, and collaboration in the classroom

Bring energy, professionalism, and a love for the arts to the school community

Maui Prep offers:

Fully equipped music and theater classrooms

Small class sizes and a supportive faculty team

Competitive pay and a stunning West Maui campus

A vibrant, mission-driven school that values relationships, empowerment and relevance

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The minimum education requirement is a High School diploma or equivalent; but a degree or professional experience in music, theater or education is preferred.