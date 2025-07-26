Maui News

Maui Prep seeks performing arts educators

July 26, 2025, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Preparatory Academy courtesy photo.

Maui Preparatory Academy is seeking enthusiastic and creative educators to join its Lower School Performing Arts team. The school is currently hiring part-time Theater and Music teachers for grades K–5. They are looking for educators that are passionate about inspiring young learners through performance, music, movement and storytelling.

The position calls for candidates who can:

  • Teach engaging, age-appropriate music or theater classes
  • Lead student performances, concerts, and school events
  • Foster creativity, confidence, and collaboration in the classroom
  • Bring energy, professionalism, and a love for the arts to the school community

Maui Prep offers:

  • Fully equipped music and theater classrooms
  • Small class sizes and a supportive faculty team
  • Competitive pay and a stunning West Maui campus
  • A vibrant, mission-driven school that values relationships, empowerment and relevance
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The minimum education requirement is a High School diploma or equivalent; but a degree or professional experience in music, theater or education is preferred.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments