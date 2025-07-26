Maui Prep seeks performing arts educators
Maui Preparatory Academy is seeking enthusiastic and creative educators to join its Lower School Performing Arts team. The school is currently hiring part-time Theater and Music teachers for grades K–5. They are looking for educators that are passionate about inspiring young learners through performance, music, movement and storytelling.
The position calls for candidates who can:
- Teach engaging, age-appropriate music or theater classes
- Lead student performances, concerts, and school events
- Foster creativity, confidence, and collaboration in the classroom
- Bring energy, professionalism, and a love for the arts to the school community
Maui Prep offers:
- Fully equipped music and theater classrooms
- Small class sizes and a supportive faculty team
- Competitive pay and a stunning West Maui campus
- A vibrant, mission-driven school that values relationships, empowerment and relevance
The minimum education requirement is a High School diploma or equivalent; but a degree or professional experience in music, theater or education is preferred.