27th annual Maui Calls: MACC’s benefit gala returns Aug. 16

An overhead view shows last year’s Maui Calls fundraiser at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. This year’s event will be held Aug. 16. PC: MACC

The annual Maui Calls, Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature benefit gala and Maui’s premier food and wine tasting event, returns from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16. This year’s “Under The Swaying Palms” theme promises to again provide a special, uniquely Hawaiian personality to the evening, a Maui Calls tradition.

The theme “evokes the gentle rhythm of island life, where nature’s grace mirrors the spirit of aloha,” according to the event announcement. “More than a setting, it symbolizes a place of gathering, peace, and connection — where community comes together in celebration and goodwill, all in support of the MACC.”

Now in its 27th year as Maui’s premier food and wine celebration, the evening features gourmet pūpū created by Maui’s award-winning chefs, fine wines from around the world, live entertainment, and a wide and diverse selection of items in the event’s signature silent and live auctions. The event will be emceed by community icons and friends of the MACC, Deidre Tegarden and Tony Takatani.

“Maui Calls is a much-anticipated annual event for residents as well as visitors, as the savvy event-goer knows they will find the best selection of silent and live auction items on the island: exciting Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant fine dining experiences, original works of art, music instruments autographed by celebrities who have performed on MACC stages, and unique items that are only available at the MACC, and at Maui Calls.”

Ono food is a big draw to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Maui Calls event. PC: MACC

The Maui Calls evening starts with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music by local favorites including Benny Uyetake, Joel Katz and The Hula Honeys. It will be an evening of non-stop entertainment, with the group JD & the On The Rocks Band wrapping up the evening with dance music favorites under the glowing roof of the Yokouchi Pavilion.

The 2025 Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world. Returning favorites like The Vineyard House, known for its premium Cabernet Sauvignon and deep roots in family tradition. One of the world’s leading wine companies, Treasury Wine Estates crafts premium wines from globally renowned brands. New to this year’s lineup is Fraîche Wine, a curated wine platform known for spotlighting limited-production, female-led, and sustainable wineries. O’Neill Vintners & Distillers is a leading California producer known for crafting premium wines with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Maui Calls will also showcase premium sake selections, including offerings from East West Wine Trading, a leading importer known for curating exceptional Japanese sake and fine wines from around the world.

Laid-back Hawaiian music entertains guests at the annual Maui Calls fundraiser. PC: MACC

Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure. Participating restaurants and caterers so far include Wailea Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Kō, Humble Market Kitchin, Gather on Maui For Food + Drink, Cafe O’Lei at the Plantation, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Star Noodle, Aloha Mixed Plate, Makawao Public House, SixtyTwo MarcKet, Leilani’s on the Beach, Maui Breadfruit Company, Nicole Scharer and Ulupalukua Ranch Store.

Reserving a table is a desirable option for those who would like to be seated with their family, friends, or business associates. There are numerous premium benefits for table attendees, depending on table tier: reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service for dinner and beverages, special thank-you gifts, pre-event private reception, and opportunity to preview and bid on auction items.

All attendees at Maui Calls must be age 21 and over with a valid photo ID.

Maui Calls provides a significant percentage of the income necessary for the MACC to provide ongoing free programs for the community such as Starry Night Cinema, ArT=Mixx, the annual Ki Hoʻalu and ʻUkulele Festivals, and performances for Maui County schoolchildren, including students from Hāna, Lahaina, and the islands of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.