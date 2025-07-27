AI and Cloud Innovation Summit set for Sept. 10 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is partnering with Google Public Sector and the TRUE Initiative to host the Fourth Annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit: Presented by Google on Sept. 10. File photo

Hawai‘i is gearing up to host the Fourth Annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit: Presented by Google from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Oʻahu.

The event is being hosted by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with Google Public Sector and the TRUE Initiative. The summit aims to explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies in government, workforce development and public-private collaboration, according to an announcement.

“This year’s summit will delve into practical applications of AI and cloud technologies, focusing on enhancing productivity, bolstering cybersecurity and fostering innovation within public administration. Attendees will gain insights into future tech trends and critical workforce development needs as Hawai‘i embraces a tech-forward future.”

Gov. Josh Green said: “AI has the potential to significantly improve the way we work, serve and grow. This conference offers an opportunity for Hawai‘i’s leaders to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for a tech-forward future that supports our local economy and communities.”

Department Director James Kunane Tokioka added: “AI and cloud technology are changing the way we do business. This event is about giving people the information and tools they need to improve operations, save time and deliver better services. It’s also a chance to hear directly from experts and connect with others who are already using this technology in their work.”

The full-day summit will convene Hawaiʻi’s leading technology figures, government officials, and industry experts to address the question: How can AI and cloud technologies be deployed responsibly to improve government services, while ensuring security and equity for all communities?

Christine Sakuda, chief information officer for the state of Hawaiʻi, will deliver the opening keynote, outlining Hawaiʻi’s strategic roadmap for AI integration. Her address will cover how AI can revolutionize various government functions, from permit processing to disaster response, all while ensuring no community is left behind in the digital transformation.

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of panelists and speakers, including representatives from various government agencies, the University of Hawai‘i, the Small Business Development Center and industry experts from across Hawai‘i and the continental United States.

In the afternoon, attendees can deepen their learning by participating in one of three concurrent breakout session tracks:

Public-Private Partnerships for Growth: This track will explore how small businesses can leverage AI through collaboration with government agencies, offering insights on securing government contracts with AI and establishing privacy-preserving data-sharing agreements.

Workforce Development: This session will address the human element of the AI revolution, outlining career pathways in an AI economy and demonstrating "Vibe Coding" — AI-powered service delivery through chatbots, automated permit processing and disaster-response analytics.

Secure Government and Cyber Resilience: This track will tackle critical security challenges in government AI adoption, including an analysis of the threat landscape specific to Pacific Command operations and hands-on sessions with Google Security Operations and its Security Information and Event Management/Security Orchestration, Automation and Response platform.

The summit is designed to deliver actionable outcomes, with live demonstrations of AI-powered government services, specific procurement strategies for AI vendors, and hands-on sessions with enterprise-grade security tools.

Registration information:

The event is complimentary for government employees (limited availability) and $25 for all others. Registration includes a boxed lunch; parking is not included.

For more information or to register, visit www.truehawaii.org/ai-summit. Seating is limited, and early registration is encouraged.