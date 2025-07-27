Breakdancing Uptown Getdown returns to Wailuku First Friday, Aug. 1

Get ready for the return of Wailuku First Friday’s hottest event, Uptown Getdown 11, happening Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. This free, family-friendly street festival delivers an exciting blend of music, culture, food and community.

Market Street will transform into a high-energy dance arena for the 11th Annual Uptown Getdown breakdancing competition. DJ Joralien will be spinning the beats, while Bboy Karma brings the hype as event emcee. Don’t miss Maui’s best 1v1 bboy battles, capped off with a special exhibition match: 808 Breakers vs. Oʻahu All Stars—kicking off at 6 p.m.

“The last Uptown Getdown was held in August of 2018 and we’re excited to bring this event back to Wailuku First Friday,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “Alex Hutaff-Bautista is a seasoned vet and has worked many years to keep breakdancing alive on Maui and across Hawai‘i. I want to thank him for his passion and expertise.”

Merchant Spotlight: Mystery Maui Escape Room presents the Sketchy Booth, a live portrait photo booth experience. For a small fee, town partygoers can walk away with a hand-drawn keepsake instead of a printed photo. Find them behind 81 N. Market Street.

Parking & Road Closures: Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, visit wailukufirstfriday.com