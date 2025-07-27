Holomua 2025 and Ko‘i Awards return in November after half-decade hiatus

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual conference with Holomua 2025. Courtesy photo

After a multi-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2023 wildfires, the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce will relaunch its signature conference and awards gala this fall under a new name: Holomua 2025.

The one-day event, formerly called the Hui Holomua Business Fest, will be held Nov. 14 at the Grand Wailea. It will also mark the return of the Ko‘i Awards, which honor Maui entrepreneurs, businesses and community leaders.

This year’s conference theme is “Maui Mahope: Imagining our Future Maui,” with a focus on resilience, innovation and Native Hawaiian values in shaping economic recovery and community leadership. The conference opens with cultural protocols at the Kamehameha Statue and continues with keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops and a Mākeke (marketplace) highlighting Maui-based and Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.

The evening will culminate with the Ko‘i Awards Gala. Honorees this year include Mercer “Chubby” Vicens, Clifford Nae‘ole, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Kumu Hula Hokulani Holt-Padilla, Bobby Pahia and Wayne Wong. A special award will also be presented in memory of Hoapili Ane and the Living Pono Project.

“Our community has faced incredible adversity in recent years, and this event is a chance to reaffirm who we are, celebrate those who lead with aloha and support the future of Native Hawaiian culture and values as central to business and leadership,” said Kainoa Horcajo, president of the Chamber.

Sponsorships are available and include ticket subsidies for fire survivors, kūpuna, students and emerging Native Hawaiian business owners. Early bird ticket discounts are available through Aug. 31 at holomua2025.org.

All proceeds from the event will support the Chamber’s ongoing work to build economic resilience, strengthen cultural practice and uplift the Native Hawaiian community through business.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Kayla Shaw at 808-281-8003 or kaylamaui.hi@gmail.com.