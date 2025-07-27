Stephanie Lum to emcee MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund dinner Aug. 23

Hawaiʻi News Now anchor Stephanie Lum seen with a student at a previous Maui Economic Development Board Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner. (Courtesy: MEDB)

Award-winning journalist and Hawaiʻi News Now anchor Stephanie Lum will return as emcee for the Maui Economic Development Board’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner and Auction on Aug. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Kā‘anapali.

The annual fundraiser supports MEDB’s Science Technology Engineering and Math programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of Maui residents, according to an announcement.

“As a mom of three boys who are passionate about robotics, I’ve seen firsthand how STEM can ignite curiosity, spark creativity and open doors to endless possibilities,” Lum said.

Lum will also serve as game master for the night’s signature interactive activity. Proceeds from the event go toward shaping a resilient, innovation-driven future for local youth through education initiatives.

Ticket information is available at www.medbpathways.org. Special room rates are available at the Hyatt Regency from Friday to Sunday.