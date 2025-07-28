Four Maui students graduate from diagnostic imaging summer internship program

CT technologist Bryan Nakamoto and student Kylie Cardenas discuss work with a computed tomography scan, also known as a CT scan. Courtesy photo

Four Maui students have graduated from the Diagnostic Imaging Summer Experience, an eight-week paid internship made possible through a partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi.

The interns were Mary Joy Velasquez, Jasmyn Yun, Kylie Cardenas and Kaysa Ong. They were honored recently at the college campus with an event that featured student presentations and was attended by family members, UHMC faculty and Kaiser Permanente clinical staff.

Throughout the program, the high school and college students gained hands-on experience in diagnostic imaging, including X-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasound. They also received mentorship from Kaiser Permanente’s clinical staff, built real-world skills and earned free college credit. The initiative is part of a broader effort to inspire local students to explore careers in health care and help address the workforce shortage across the state.

Celebrating the completion of a diagnostic imaging summer internship program are: (from left) Kaiser Permanente radiologist Dr. Lee Miyasato, Mary Joy Velasquez, Jasmyn Yun, Kaiser Permanente Director of Diagnostic Imaging Stephen Hopkins (at back), Kylie Cardenas, Kaysa Ong and Juli Patao, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Career & Internship director and assistant professor of Cooperative Education. Courtesy photo