New Kauaʻi laws address environmental stewardship, public access

Kauaʻi bill signing. (7.25.25) PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority.

On Friday, Kauaʻi legislators and community advocates gathered to celebrate the recent enactment of several key bills that reflect efforts of the Kauaʻi community to protect natural resources, improve public land access, and support community initiatives. These new laws are the result of extensive planning, advocacy, and collaboration led by the Kauaʻi delegation and community stakeholders.

In attendance at this celebratory event were representatives from Hanalei Initiative, Hui Makaʻāinana o Makana, and Hanalei-Wainiha-Hā‘ena Community Association.

“From Hanalei Bay to Wailuā River to Kokeʻe State Park, the Kauaʻi delegation addressed a range of needs identified by residents, community organizations, and the Kauaʻi County Council. I’m so pleased with our accomplishments this past session that will benefit Kauaʻi for generations to come,” said House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kapa‘a, portion of Wailua, Kawaihau).

“This reflects the strong partnership between the Kaua‘i delegation, government, and community. We worked collaboratively, not just for the good of our island, but for the benefit of the entire state. Initiatives that began as pilot programs on Kaua‘i are now leading by example for communities across Hawai‘i,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (D-8, Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau).

The following bills were recently signed into law:

HB1316 (Act 128) : Relating to the Department of Land and Natural Resources

Beginning 1/1/2026, requires rental vessels to be registered and numbered with the Department of Land and Natural Resources before being rented or leased, or offered for rent or lease, by the public for transiting the navigable waters of a state park. Requires registration fees to be deposited into the State Parks Special Fund.

“This bill strengthens the state’s ability to regulate watercraft, helping to reduce overcrowding, enhance the visitor experience, protect our natural resources, and maintain access for local residents. It supports the goals outlined in the State’s Tourism Destination Management Plan. I’m grateful to the Legislature for passing this bill and to State Parks for their leadership in championing, implementing, and enforcing it,” said Rep. Luke A. Evslin (D-16, Wailua, Hanamā‘ulu, Kapaia, Līhu‘e, Puhi, portion of ‘Ōma‘o).

SB1511 (Act 280) : Relating to Hanalei Bay

Prohibits vessels longer than seventy-five feet from entering Hanalei Bay. Exempts vessels operated by a federal, state, or county agency. (HD2)

HB1422 (Act 257) : Relating to Motor Carriers

Exempts community-based organizations engaged in community-based economic development providing transportation services from the Motor Carrier Law under certain circumstances.

HB735 (Act 224) : Relating to Wastewater

Allows an individual wastewater system to serve up to five bedrooms, regardless of the number of dwellings, dwelling units, or accessory units, whether attached or detached, with certain exclusions. (CD1)

HB1348 (Act 225) : Relating to Public Lands

Requires the Board of Land and Natural Resources to lease public lands for recreation-residence use by public lottery under certain conditions and restrict participation in the public lottery to residents of the county in which the leased land is located under certain conditions. (CD1)

“By restricting the lottery to county residents, this bill will ensure that our local people have priority access to public lands. This measure reflects five years of collaboration between State Parks and the Kōkeʻe community to create a shared vision for managing this historic area. Additionally, we received unanimous community support and overwhelming backing from the Kōkeʻe leaseholder community,” said Rep. Dee Morikawa (D-17, Ni‘ihau, portion of ‘Ōma‘o, Kōloa, Po‘ipū, Lāwa‘i, Kalāheo, Ele‘ele, Hanapēpē, Kaawanui Village, Pākalā Village, Waimea, Kekaha).