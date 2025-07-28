Ukumehame site scheduled for clearing of hazardous wildfire fuel on July 31

An aerial view shows a fire at Ukumehame. File photo PC: Maui Fire Department

A 42-acre, fire-prone area of Ukumehame will be cleared of hazardous wildfire fuel off of Honoapiʻilani Highway on July 31, the Maui Emergency Management Agency announced. The project is expected to take 45 to 75 days.

Maui County staff and contractors will establish a defensible wildfire space by hand and with heavy equipment. They’ll clear brush, mulch vegetation and remove flammable fuels, 50-gallon drums and large tanks with unknown substances. The area has 160 abandoned vehicles, car batteries and other wildfire hazards near mile marker 13.5, according to the county.

The Maui Fire Department reports there have been a dozen fire incidents in the area over the past two years.

The Wildfire Risk Reduction Project is “critical to mitigating significant wildfire risks that directly threaten lives, property and essential infrastructure in the region,” the agency said. “Additionally, this project plays a vital role in reducing fire risk along the Honoapiʻilani Highway corridor, which serves as the primary route for ingress and egress to and from Lahaina.”

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.