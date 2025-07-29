Friends of Haleakalā seek volunteers for August Kīpahulu service trip

Kīpahulu campground entrance. PC: NPS Photo

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park are seeking volunteers to assist with resource protection efforts in the Kīpahulu District from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 8 to 10.

The weekend camping trip does not require backpacking. Participants will drive directly to the campground. Meals will be shared and prepared in the on-site bunkhouse.

Volunteers will work under the direction of the National Park Service. Tasks may include greenhouse cleanup, weeding, native plant habitat restoration, loʻi restoration along the Pīpīwai Trail and other conservation activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more and reserve a spot, visit fhnp.org and email the trip leader at mikefl@fhnp.org.