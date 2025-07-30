Kūpono Hale by Hawaiʻi Off Grid. (Courtesy: HI-OG)

Hawaii Off Grid’s Kūpono Hale project has won the Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design at the 2025 AIA (American Institute of Architects) Honolulu Design Awards. The design was recognized during a July 25 awards gala in Waikīkī.

“We’re honored to receive this award and grateful to be recognized for a project that reflects our core values,” said David Sellers, principal of Hawaii Off Grid and founder of Surf Block Maui. “Kūpono Hale was the house that set the standard for what we aim to achieve with Hawaii Off Grid. By combining thoughtful design with a net-zero footprint, this project represents what’s possible when resilience, sustainability and design come together with purpose.”

Located on Maui, Kūpono Hale is a regenerative, energy-independent home that incorporates Surf Block—also known as Insulated Composite Concrete Forms (ICCF)—a low-carbon, high-performance material made from recycled EPS foam. The design prioritizes climate resilience, thermal efficiency and contextual harmony with the Hawaiian landscape.

Entirely off-grid for both energy and water, the home generates enough solar power to support the dwelling and electric vehicles. Its glulam roof structure, paired with locally sourced Cook Pine decking and ceiling, features a parabolic curve derived by rotating the ridge beam to follow the sun’s path. The structure is oriented toward views and prevailing winds.

The Surf Block ICCF walls help reduce embodied carbon and improve energy efficiency. A bifacial glass solar array by Lumos captures light from above and reflected light from below, doubling as a waterproof roof over the outdoor dining area. The system reduces material use and adds another element to the home’s architectural expression.

The Hawaii Off Grid team poses for a photo at the AIA Honolulu Design Awards. (Courtesy: HI-OG)

Expansive Marvin windows and doors strengthen the indoor-outdoor connection while contributing to the home’s modern aesthetic and energy performance.

“Marvin was so honored to be part of this project,” said Jim Hay, Marvin senior territory manager. “One of this home’s most stunning aspects is its almost seamless connection to its natural surroundings, which Marvin helped realize with thoughtfully designed windows and doors. Additionally, the proprietary, low-maintenance fiberglass construction of Marvin Elevate and Essential products supports the project’s overall low-impact goals delivering reliable durability and energy efficiency.”

The project will be featured in a special section of the September issue of Hawaiʻi Business Magazine.

To learn more about Kūpono Hale and Hawaii Off Grid’s work, visit hawaiioffgrid.com.