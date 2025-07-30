Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2025

July 30, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
9-12
9-12
9-12
10-14 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 05:20 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 12:33 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:47 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 11:53 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The first swell of a multi-day buildup of surf is building across local waters. Forerunners from the next much larger swell will start to fill in tonight, and peak late Thursday at well over advisory levels, potentially warning levels near its peak, and hold through Friday. The swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another long period south swell early next week. 


East shore surf will trend up over the next few days as strengthening trade winds generate larger wind waves. Surf along east facing shores will rise to seasonal average late this evening or Thursday and hold into the weekend, followed by a possible decline early next week. 


Flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted this weekend by a small long period northwest swell from Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





