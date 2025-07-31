Maui County residents make up small percentage of state’s concealed handgun permit holders in 2024

Hundreds of guns turned in during gun buyback event held last year. PC: Department of Law Enforcement

A new report from the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General shows that Maui County residents make up a relatively small percentage of the state’s concealed handgun permit holders for 2024.

The inaugural annual “Licenses to Carry Handguns in Hawaiʻi 2024” report compiled data submitted from all four county police departments. It provides a snapshot of firearm licensing across the state.

According to the report, on Dec. 31, 2024, a total of 2,207 private individuals statewide held licenses to carry a concealed firearm in public. This number represents 0.2% of the state’s adult population aged 20 and older.

Maui County has 183 active licensees, the least of any county, with 8.3% of the state’s total, although the Tri-isle County has 11.4% of the state’s resident population aged 20 and older. The percentage of Maui County resident adults holding active licenses to carry handguns is 0.14%.

The City and County of Honolulu has the highest number of active licenses, 1,356, 61.4% of the total. Honolulu has 69% of the state’s adult resident population. While Kauaʻi has 5.1% of the state’s adult population, it has 11% of the state’s license to carry permits.

Chart showing total active licensees to carry permits in Hawaiʻi at the end of 2024. PC: Department of the Attorney General

Statewide, county departments received 2,697 license-to-carry applications in 2024. Of these, 2,456 licenses were issued, while 119 applications were denied. The denials were largely attributed to procedural issues, such as incomplete paperwork, missed deadlines, or a failure to complete a certified firearms training course.

To view the full report, visit the Department of the Attorney General’s website by clicking here.