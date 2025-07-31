Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 10-14 10-14 10-14 10-14 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 05:15 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 01:08 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate to large long period south (190 degrees) swell will hold near warning levels through tomorrow, then gradually decline through the weekend.

East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy due to locally strong trade winds through the weekend. This will be followed by a decline early next week as trades weaken.

Flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted late this weekend by a small long period northwest swell from former Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.