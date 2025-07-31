Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2025

July 31, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
10-14 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 05:15 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:33 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate to large long period south (190 degrees) swell will hold near warning levels through tomorrow, then gradually decline through the weekend. 


East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy due to locally strong trade winds through the weekend. This will be followed by a decline early next week as trades weaken. 


Flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted late this weekend by a small long period northwest swell from former Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
