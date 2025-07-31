Public Safety Power Shutoff watch: Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions

Central Maui. PC: County of Maui event flyer.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward portions of all Hawaiian islands and interior sections of Hawai‘i Island. Hawaiian Electric is monitoring high winds and dry conditions, which may lead to an increased risk of wildfires.

At this time, Public Safety Power Shutoff is in a “watch” condition, meaning that if weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. During this watch period, customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

“A watch doesn’t mean we will shut off power, only that we are monitoring it closely in areas at the highest risk for wildfires,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “While we hope shutting off power won’t be necessary, we have to take this threat seriously and we urge our customers to be prepared and stay informed.”

Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

What we’re doing

The Hawaiian Electric PSPS emergency response plan includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Deploying spotters to monitor conditions and look out for any fire risks

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus

How you can prepare

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to make it their top priority, too:

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights and lanterns (make sure they are operational and buy extra batteries), emergency generators, battery-operated radios and light sticks.

Have a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on weather conditions and possible PSPS outage implementation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away.

For emergency assistance call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call the Trouble Line:

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources: