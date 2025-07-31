Seabury Hall sophomore makes history with 2 national volleyball titles in one summer

Milaniakai Padilla (right) and her partner Lia Ray celebrate victory at the AAU National Championships (U15) in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Courtesy: MP Creative Co)

Fifteen-year-old Milaniakai Padilla, a rising sophomore at Seabury Hall, has become the first beach volleyball player from Maui to win two national titles in one summer.

Competing in Hermosa Beach, Calif., Padilla secured her first gold at the 2025 AAU National Championships (U15) with Florida-based partner Lia Ray, followed by another championship victory at the 2025 AVP National Championships (U15) alongside Virginia Beach standout Saddie Stafford. She also earned a silver medal in the AAU National Queen of the Court tournament, competing with Sage Illion of Wichita, Kan.

A product of Maui’s beach volleyball community, Padilla began playing during the COVID-19 pandemic under Coach Scotty Zucco of Aloha Volleyball Association, who continues to coach her weekly. On weekends, she flies to O‘ahu to train at the prestigious Outrigger Canoe Club with newly appointed University of Hawai‘i Head Coach Danny Alvarez.

This year, her training will continue in Redondo Beach, Calif., where she is working with AVP professionals Bill and Kelly Kolinske.

In addition to beach volleyball, Padilla competes in indoor volleyball and track and field for Seabury Hall.