Lunch price updates: Public school meals still a deal for growing keiki

A student at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School enjoys poi with a generous helping of kalua pork and brown rice. Public school meal prices have been updated, but still affordable. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Starting in the 2025-26 school year, the Hawai‘i State Department of Education will implement changes to school meal pricing, including expanded access to free meals for more students.

Under Act 139, students who qualify for reduced-price meals will now receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day. This means no cost for qualifying students, helping to ensure more students have access to nutritious meals.

“We thank Gov. Josh Green and our legislators for prioritizing student well-being,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi, noting the critical support of Senate Education Chair Michelle Kidani who introduced the measure. “Removing the cost for reduced-price meals ensures more students are fed, focused and ready to learn — no matter their family’s financial situation.”











Approximately 11,000 students qualified for reduced-price meals last school year. This coming school year, they’ll be eligible for free meals.

“As a mother and grandmother, I have seen firsthand how hunger affects a child’s ability to focus and learn,” Kidani said. “I still remember visiting classrooms in my district where teachers kept granola bars or crackers in their desks, just in case a student came to school without breakfast. This bill is about more than food — it’s about dignity, equity and ensuring every child has a fair chance to succeed. Well-nourished students learn better, and I am proud to have authored this bill.”

A Hawai‘i Department of Education chart shows updated school meal prices for the 2025-26 school year. PC: DOE screen grab

The only price increases for the upcoming year apply to second meals for students and adult meals. Prices for all other items, including standard student meals and à la carte items, will remain unchanged.

Students will still be categorized as “reduced-price eligible” under federal guidelines, but at the point of service, their meals will now be marked as “Reduced – No Charge.”

Families are encouraged to apply for Free or Reduced-Price Meal Benefits to determine eligibility and take advantage of this new benefit. Applications and program details are available on the HIDOE website at https://go.hidoe.us/FRPM.