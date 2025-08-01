Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 5-7 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 02:00 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current advisory level surf along south shores will gradually decline overnight through the weekend, then another south swell should arrive late Sunday into Monday and help build surf heights back to near advisory levels once again early next week.

East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy due to locally strong trade winds through this weekend, then gradually decline early next week as trades weaken.

Nearly flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted late this weekend by a small long period northwest swell from Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.