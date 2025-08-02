Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:17 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to decline through much of Sunday, but another moderate, long period south swell is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday. This could boost surf along south facing shores back up to near advisory levels early next week. Another long period south swell is forecast to arrive during the second half of the week.

East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy through most of the day on Sunday due to locally strong trade winds, then begin to lower slightly as trades slowly ease from late Sunday onward.

A small, long period northwest swell originating from Typhoon Krosa in the western Pacific will bring a small bump up in surf along north facing shores Sunday into early next week. Another boost is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.