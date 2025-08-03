Active brush fire on Molokaʻi in area of Kamalo Camp

Molokaʻi fire truck. File photo PC: Wendy Osher

Update: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025

Maui firefighters are battling an active brush fire in the area of Kamalo Camp on Molokaʻi. Public safety officials have lifted initial evacuation orders for the area. Smoke may be present impacting health. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow public safety officials room to work. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Update: 3:47 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui fire crews are responding to an active brush fire in the area of Keawenui Fishpond on the island of Molokaʻi.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that evacuation orders are being given by Public Safety Officials; however, if extra time is needed, impacted individuals should begin preparing to leave now. The public is advised to follow instructions from officials and stay informed.

First Responders are on scene. The public should avoid the area to allow first responders space to work. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.