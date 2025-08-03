HECO ends Public Safety Power Shutoff watch as Red Flag Warning is canceled

With the cancellation of the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning for all Hawaiian Islands at 3:34 p.m., Hawaiian Electric has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch.

The company will continue to monitor for high-risk weather conditions as part of its daily operations. Although some parts of the state may still experience occasional wind gusts, humidity levels have been increasing throughout the day.

Hawaiian Electric did not need to shut off power to customers under its PSPS program. Any power outages since last Thursday through the weekend were unrelated to the PSPS program.