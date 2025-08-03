Maui OnStage holds auditions for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Eric Gilliom. (Credit: Ray Chin)

Maui OnStage will hold open auditions for “The Rocky Horror Show” on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku.

Auditioners should prepare one comedic monologue up to 90 seconds long and up to 24 bars of an uptempo rock song. A recorded accompaniment is required, and a Bluetooth speaker will be provided—no live accompanist will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a picture and resume, if available, and arrive 10 minutes early to check in.

Video submissions are accepted in lieu of in-person auditions. Interested performers must email a comedic monologue and song selection to stagemanagermaui@gmail.com by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The role of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter has been cast and will be played by award-winning musician and entertainer Eric Gilliom. All other roles are open. Auditioners must be at least 18 years old. This is a non-paying, community theatre production open to performers of all experience levels and backgrounds.

For more audition information and to sign up for an audition time slot, visit: mauionstage.com.

“The Rocky Horror Show” is a high-energy rock tribute to sci-fi and B-horror movies, bursting with outrageous characters, cult-classic songs and electrifying moments. Featuring hits like “Time Warp,” “Sweet Transvestite” and “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” the show is an interactive, boundary-pushing celebration of self-discovery, liberation and unapologetic fun.

Performances run Oct. 17–19, 24–26 and 31, with additional shows on Nov. 1 and 2. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $45.

The production contains strong adult themes, sexual content, and theatrical mayhem and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

For more information about “The Rocky Horror Show,” to purchase tickets or to find more ways to support Maui OnStage, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.