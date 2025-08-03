Menehune Basketball registration open through Aug. 14

Menehune Basketball flier. Courtesy image

Registration for the Menehune Basketball Program runs through Aug. 14 for Maui island youth, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The free youth league will take place Sept. 2 to Dec. 12.

The Menehune Basketball Program is open to keiki in grades 6 through 8. All registered players will be placed on a team.

Registration forms are available at any Parks and Recreation office or online at www.mauicounty.gov/412 by clicking “Registration Form” under the 2025 Menehune Basketball League header. Late applications will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Menehune Program Coordinator Donnie Dadiz at 808-270-7392.