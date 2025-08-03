Royal Lahaina opens new spa, culmination of resort-wide transformation

The Spa at Royal Lahaina opens. (Courtesy: Aloha Estate Photography via Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows)

The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows has opened a new oceanfront spa as part of its multi-million dollar renovation.

Located on the shores of Kāʻanapali Beach, The Spa at Royal Lahaina includes five private treatment suites, a manicure and pedicure bar and an oceanfront serenity lānai that embraces the sensorial benefits of Blue Mind Therapy.

The spa menu features massages, facials, body treatments and add-ons such as red light therapy, CO2 lift masks and foot or scalp massages. A must experience treatment is called the Aloha Body Polish, which uses a locally made sugar scrub. Another package—the Stellar Stem Cell facial—includes a 60-minute stem cell facial, a five-week supply of collagen facial masks and other tools for continued use.

“The opening of The Spa at Royal Lahaina is a meaningful milestone in our resort’s journey of renewal,” said resort general manager Nicholas Kuhns in a statement. “The new space is designed to serve as a wellness sanctuary where guests can experience the spirit of Maui through healing treatments and a deep connection to the island’s culture.”























Honolulu-based architects The Vanguard Theory designed the space, drawing inspiration from the native ‘ōhi‘a lehua plant, symbolizing renewal, resilience and transformation. The interior combines natural textures, neutral tones and contemporary furnishings.

“The Spa’s beachfront location offers guests stunning ocean views, where they can enjoy treatments while watching whales glide past,” said Michelle Jaime, founding principal and creative director of The Vanguard Theory.

The spa opening is one part of the resort’s extensive renovation, which also includes updated private bungalows, refreshed oceanfront pools, a redesigned lobby and two new restaurants—Lahaina Noon and Pineapple Moon. The resort also debuted The Branches, an outdoor space with nightly live music from local musicians.

Guests also have access to tennis and pickleball courts, watersport rentals, hula lesson and complimentary sunrise yoga. As the official hotel partner of the USTA on Maui, Royal Lahaina has resurfaced its tennis courts and brought on Cathleen E. Nicoloff as head teaching professional.

The Spa at Royal Lahaina is now accepting appointments for resort guests and kamaʻāina. More information is available at royallahaina.com/the-spa.