Senate education chair urges families to apply for free and reduced-price school meals

Sen. Vice President Michelle N. Kidani. Courtesy photo

Hawai‘i families are being encouraged to apply for free and reduced-price meal benefits through the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE), as updates to the state’s school meal program go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

State Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani, chair of the Senate Committee on Education and author of the legislation behind the changes, said the updates aim to improve food equity by expanding access to free school meals. Under Act 139 (Senate Bill 1300), students who qualify for reduced-price meals are now eligible to receive both breakfast and lunch at no cost each school day.

Approximately 11,000 students qualified for reduced-price meals last school year, who would be offered free meal options this year, according to the Hawaiʻi State Senate Majority.

School lunch with poi. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The only meal price increases for the upcoming year apply to second meals for students and adult meals. Prices for all other items—including standard student meals and à la carte options—will remain unchanged.

Kidani recalled visiting schools in her district where teachers kept snacks in their desks for students who hadn’t eaten.

“As a mother and grandmother, I have seen firsthand how hunger affects a child’s ability to focus and learn,” she said. “I still remember visiting classrooms in my district where teachers kept granola bars or crackers in their desks, just in case a student came to school without breakfast. This bill is about more than food —it’s about dignity, equity and ensuring every child has a fair chance to succeed. Well-nourished students learn better. I once again thank Governor Green for signing this bill into law, and I encourage families to take advantage of applying to the program.”

Students will still be categorized as “reduced-price eligible” under federal guidelines, but at the point of service, their meals will now be marked as “Reduced – No Charge.”

Families are encouraged to apply at EZMealApp for free or reduced-price meal benefits to determine eligibility and take advantage of this new benefit. Further program details are available on the HIDOE website.

School Year 2025-2026 Meal Prices. (Chart courtesy of the Hawaiʻi State Senate Majority)

*Bolded items represent meal price changes.